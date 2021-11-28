Huntington ushers in holiday season with downtown tree lighting

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Crowds counted into the start of the holiday season in Huntington with the sixth annual tree lighting at Rotary Centennial Park.

From now until the new year, you can swing by Rotary Centennial Park at Jefferson St. and Park Dr. in downtown Huntington to see the display. Although you can walk by to take in the about 23-minute light show, you can also tune in to your car radio to listen to the accompanying Christmas music. In its short existence, the display has become a community favorite.

“It’s amazing how quickly traditions take place,” said Steven Yoder, Superintendent of Huntington Parks & Recreation. “My kids, my grandkids have all been coming here and it’s just something that’s amazing, to see the faces light up.”

Yoder said its popularity is in part because of the effort put into making it special every year.

“It’s not it’s not an easy thing to do,” said Jesse Miskovich, with Lights of the Night, who acted as project manager for the display. “On average, I spend anywhere between 2-to-400 hours a year on the tree alone.”

Miskovich said it is a year-round job, as the light sequence and the music its set to change every year. He has already started work on the 2022 tree, a full year before its debut.

“Since we are a small community, to have this many people show up and have so many people from other communities come to our town to see our Christmas tree, this is something that’s really cool and something that not all communities have,” Yoder said.

On Sunday, Huntington will light up their lights display at the Sunken Gardens at 6:00 p.m. Both displays will be lit every night from 6-10 p.m. until the new year.