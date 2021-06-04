Huntington University welcomes new professors, looks to expand counseling program

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Huntington University (HU) is welcoming two new professors to the clinical mental health counseling program.

Michelle Caulk and Dr. Elijah Lee have both accepted positions and say they are excited to join the program.

Michelle Caulk (Photo courtesy of Huntington University)

Caulk founded a counseling center, worked with many clients to help them “live in hope and wholeness” and also taught counseling students as an adjunct professor for John Brown University and Missouri Baptist University.

She is currently a doctoral candidate within the Counselor Education and Supervision (CES) program with Regent University. Caulk’s research interests include spirituality in grief, creating trauma-informed churches and the experiences of the Christian childfree by choice population. Caulk is a graduate of Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English literature, the University of Illinois with a Master of Science degree in library and information science, and Argosy University with a Master of Arts degree in mental health counseling.

Dr. Elijah Lee (Photo courtesy of Huntington University)

Dr. Lee is a licensed professional counselor and counselor educator. As well as receiving clinical training from MidAmerica Nazarene University (Master of Arts degree in counseling, spiritual formation) and Regent University (PhD in counselor education and supervision), Lee is an ordained minister with the River Fellowship and counsels out of his private practice, Hope Healing LLC.

HU’s Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling program is a well-established program and Lee says he’s excited to join the facility.

“It’s a privilege,” Lee said. “For me being able to sit in with the people who are impacting change is really a privilege because I don’t think the helping professionals get the help they deserve. As both a director and a professor get to sit in and hopefully nurture that piece of them that is really going to be given to others.”

One of Lee’s top priorities is to take the program to CACERP accreditation. CACREP accredits master’s and doctoral degree programs in counseling and its specialties that are offered by colleges and universities in the United States and throughout the world.

Though the program is also moving solely online, Lee says the university will hold intensives which allow students to come to campus and meet their fellow classmates. Lee hopes this will help train more people on counselor across the country.

To learn more about the Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from Huntington University click here.