HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Huntington University announced Thursday alumnus Ryan Thwaits provided the university with a $2 million gift as part of a $18.7 million expansion and renovation of the school’s athletic complex (PLEX).

Dr. Russ Degitz, chief operating officer at Huntington, said the updated complex with feature three large arena and gym spaces, substantially upgraded weight and cardio areas, a large entry lobby, hospitality suites, a pro shop and hall of fame, and larger classrooms.

Thwaits believes the renovation will bring a spotlight to Huntington’s athletic programs.

“Athletics are vital in bringing a college campus and community together. Everyone wants to be part of the winning team,” Thwaits said. “As a basketball player, I may have not been the biggest, fastest or strongest on the court, but I learned that with hard work and a good attitude, you can accomplish anything.”

Thwaits graduated from Huntington in 2004 and has went on to be involved in several businesses including Brinkley RV, a new RV startup company.

Around a third of Huntington’s student body is involved in athletics, and the new renovations will provide a major upgrade for the athletic complex.

“When it was built, the PLEX was state-of-the-art, but time as taken its toll, and this is our chance to once again make this space a showstopper,” said Dr. Sherilyn Emberton, president of Huntington University.

Students and campus guests will see construction begin in the upcoming months.