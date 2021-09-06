Huntington University professor named Fulbright Scholar

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington University professor Mark Fairchild, PhD, has been selected as a Fulbright Senior Research Scholar for the 2021-22 school year to conduct research in Turkey.

Fairchild, a professor of Bible and religion, will be involved in excavations at an underwater basilica in Iznik (ancient Nicea). Nicea is the site of Christianity’s first ecumenical council, known as the First Council of Nicea. Early evidence suggests the site was the place where over 300 leaders of the early church met with the emperor Constantine, culminating in the confessional statement known as the Nicene Creed.

Fairchild’s previous work includes recent discoveries of two previously unknown ancient synagogues in Turkey, including the world’s oldest known synagogue.