Huntington U. plans $13M athletics complex

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Huntington University has announced plans to create a new athletics complex.

The Huntington University board of trustees has approved a $13.1 million project that will transform the Merillat Complex & Fieldhouse into a complete athletics complex. The plan calls for the addition of a third performance gym, new training and wellness spaces, updates to Platt Arena, and a new lobby footprint.

The project will be the university’s largest campus expansion project since Dowden Science Hall was completed in 2005.

“Through extended conversations with University athletic staff and students, alumni and community members, it became clear the importance of this project to many of our constituents,” said Huntington University President Dr. Sherilyn Emberton.

Huntington University’s athletic program has grown to some 300 student-athletes – a 32-percent increase in a decade. The school competes in 18 NAIA programs.

“I think the growth of our athletic programs and success of our student-athletes necessitates expansion of the PLEX,” said Herb Schumm, chairman of the university board.

It’s not clear when construction on the project will begin, or when it will be completed.