Huntington U. finishing new agriculture building, complete with animals

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Over the past 6 years, Huntington University’s Haupert Institute for Agricultural Studies Program has continued to grow, adding something new each year. Now construction is almost complete on the newest edition.

“I can not wait for animals to get here,” Huntington University Managing Director Haupert Institute for Agricultural Studies Nate Perry said of the new Don Strauss Animal Science Education Center. “I can’t wait for students to be in here. We’ve been in this space now as a construction site for a few months and we’ve only been able to envision what it would look like. I can’t wait for the pens installed and put up. I can’t wait for the students and animals to be here.”

Construction started back in March on the nearly 10,000 square foot ag building. The center was named after Don Strauss, the founder of Strauss Veal Feeds and Midwest Poultry Services in North Manchester.

Once complete, the center will have a large flexible pen space, an on-site classroom, and will act as a living-learning space for students interested in learning about animal science. Solar panels will be added to the roof to help reduce the building’s carbon footprint.

There will also opportunities for local elementary, middle, and high school students to tour the facility and learn more about agriculture.

Perry said the new agricultural facility was the result of a study conducted at the last National FFA Conviction where the university learned students were interested in studies in animal science and animal production.

“Students have really been attracted to this option,” Perry said. “This provides another opportunity for students that may not want to go to a large school. Maybe they don’t want to go out of state. I also say that but we have students from North Carolina, Connecticut, and all over the place that are visiting and also enrolling.”

Huntington University is one of a handful of Christian Colleges in the county that offers agriculture studies. Currently, the school has other educational facilities including a crop trial and research farm that is north of campus and a cattle farm located in Whitley County.

“This place fills that gap, that needs for students to have something right here on campus,” Perry said. “This allows students to have their hands-on experience and their hands-on learning right here inside this facility.”

Earlier this year two new programs to the Haupert Institute for Agricultural Studies: crop science and agronomy and animal science. The university also allows students to major in agribusiness and agricultural education. This year the university welcomed its largest class of 28 students, including 6 pre-vet students. Officials expect the interest in agriculture to grow as well as the program.

“We are really trying to plan for the future and not just today,” Perry said.

Take a tour:

Officials are hoping to open the center before students leave for the semester. Right now the goal is in mid-November.

To learn more about the Huntington University Haupert Institute Agricultural Studies, click here.