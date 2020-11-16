Huntington U. celebrates the addition of a new agriculture building

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The newest construction at Huntington University is putting the finishing touches ahead of a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday. The Huntington University’s Haupert Institute for Agricultural Studies Program is adding the Don Strauss Animal Science Education Center that will feature a large flexible pen space, an on-site classroom, and will act as a living-learning space for students interested in learning about animal science.

Governor Eric Holcomb will attend the ribbon cutting ceremony. The ceremony begins at 2 p.m. on Monday. A graduate of the Agricultural Studies Program will also be speaking.

Classroom with windows that look into the stadium where the animals will be.

Transition room where lockers will be for students to shower in order to protect the animals.

The stadium where animals will reside.

The nearly 10,000 square foot ag building will house swine, layer chickens, sheep, goats, and cow/calf pairs. The center was named after Don Strauss, the founder of Strauss Veal Feeds and Midwest Poultry Services in North Manchester.

Huntington University is one of a handful of Christian Colleges in the county that offers agriculture studies. Currently, the school has other educational facilities including a crop trial and research farm that is north of campus and a cattle farm located in Whitley County. Students will begin learning here next spring.

Huntington University Managing Director Haupert Institute for Agricultural Studies Nate Perry is excited for this addition. “This place fills that gap, that needs for students to have something right here on campus,” Perry said. “This allows students to have their hands-on experience and their hands-on learning right here inside this facility.”

To learn more about the Huntington University Haupert Institute Agricultural Studies, click here.