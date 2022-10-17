HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — More than 200 former and current Huntington University student athletes have called on the school to “ensure that the campus of Huntington University again becomes a safe place” after two former runners claimed in a federal lawsuit they were doped, sexually assaulted and raped.

In a letter dated Oct. 10 and provided to WANE 15 on Monday, 218 female student athletes said they “demand action” from the Huntington University board of trustees and university president Sherilyn R. Emberton.

“Abusive environments don’t exists without the explicit or implicit enabling of an abuser,” the letter reads.

“The health and wellbeing of young athletes depends on those in positions of power to use common sense when placing people in authoritative positions over others,” the letter continued.

A lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court of Northern Indiana earlier this month names former coach Nicholas Johnson and his wife, now-fired coach Lauren Johnson, as well as assistant coach Curtis Hines, the university, the university’s board of trustees as well as unnamed administrators as defendants.

The lawsuit claims the Johnsons instilled the doping program at HU where some of the team members were invited to partake in a “study” or “experiment.”

Both Hines and Lauren Johnson knew about the doping program and did nothing to stop distribution of the drugs, the lawsuit said.

Nicholas Johnson would also rub unknown substances on the runners, the lawsuit claimed.

In the suit, the runners claimed Nicholas Johnson would perform massages or “treatments” on them and sexually assault them. The lawsuit also claimed that Nicholas Johnson raped one runner multiple times.

The runners claimed Hines and Lauren Johnson knew of the abuse but did nothing, according to the lawsuit. It added that university officials were aware or should have been aware of the abuse and did nothing to protect the runners.

The runners are seeking damages from all involved.

In the letter, past and current student athletes said they hope the school will protect its athletes.

“We call upon you, as leaders of this University, to affirmatively create an environment that is safe, supportive, and empowering for all who attend, but in this instance, especially for your female athletes,” past and current student athletes wrote in the letter to the university.

The athletes called for Huntington University to fire Johnson and Hines and ensure they and Nicholas Johnson do not have access to the school or students. They also called for an “investigation of and subsequent removal of all administrators, board members, and those of authority on Huntington’s campus who are determined to have known about the abuse and failed to protect vulnerable women on campus.”

Huntington University said in a statement over the weekend that it had fired Johnson and Hines, and an external review team was working on an independent review of the university’s Title IX and Sexual Misconduct policies and procedures.