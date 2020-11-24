Huntington to issue fines, shuts down live music to slow virus spread

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Huntington has issued strict restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the city, including possible fines, indoor capacity limits and a ban on live entertainment.

Huntington Mayor Richard Strick announced the restrictions on Tuesday.

Strick said local police will have the discretion to issue fines for individuals and businesses who violate the mask mandate. The fines are $25 for first time offenses, and $50 fines there after, he said.

“We hope it doesn’t come to that,” he added.

