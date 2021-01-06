Huntington to hold meetings virtually until end of March

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Huntington announced Tuesday that recently upgraded remote technology capabilities will allow the city to provide virtual access to all public meetings and hearings, effective immediately.

“The City is increasing our availability to the public in public meetings and bringing our technology up to twenty-first century capabilities,” said Huntington Mayor Richard Strick on Monday.

With Huntington County COVID-19 transmission levels remaining high, no in-person public meetings will be conducted through the end of March, the press release said. In-person access will be reevaluated prior to the second quarter of 2021.

The city says this change will affect meetings of the Huntington Common Council, Board of Public Works & Safety, Board of Zoning Appeals and Historic Review Board in addition to the Planning and Redevelopment commissions during this period.

Members of these boards and commissions will connect remotely to participate in their respective meetings, the press release said. Residents and media will also have remote video and phone access to all remotely held public meetings.

The city says that each remotely held public meeting’s agenda and unique remote access codes will be posted on the City of Huntington’s website, no later than the Friday before the meeting.

Common Council meetings are held the second and last Tuesdays of the month. The Board of Public Works & Safety regularly meets on the first and third Mondays.