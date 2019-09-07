Huntington teen’s life honored with BMX benefit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Huntington family is keeping the memory of their teenage son alive after he lost his life on a BMX track.

Hundreds of people showed up to the Franke Park BMX track to show love and support for the family of Carson Stoffel. Carson died after a crash at a BMX competition in Illinois back in June. His death hit the BMX community hard at the time, so it was no surprise that so many people turned out to the first “Ride With Carson” event.

“We weren’t sure what to expect as far as turnout. It’s hard to gauge but based on the outpouring of love and support from all over the world that we got after his passing and during the time up to his funeral, we were expecting a lot of people to be here today,” said Barney Goodwin. “Carson, he was a great kid. Everybody loved him and he’s the first fatality in BMX racing history that anybody knows about and so it’s hit us hard.”

At 15 years old, his family says BMX racing was Carson’s life. It meant so much to the family to have that support from the BMX community that they wanted to do something in return, to thank the community and keep their son’s memory alive.

“All the proceeds are going go to the Carson Stoffel Foundation which is going to put money into BMX and kind of help better train safety people for the local tracks,” said Jacob Stoffel, Carson’s father. “This way. Carson’s name will live forever in the sport that he loved.”

It is even more meaningful to them because they know if Carson was here, he would love what they’ve done in his name.

“Racing was his life,” said Carson’s mom, Krista Rohrbaugh. “He loved to be at the track, it was all he wanted to do. He helped teach classes for the younger ones and he would be totally thrilled and I know he’s looking down smiling.”

The family did not have a specific amount they were hoping to raise, but do want to turn the competition into an annual event.