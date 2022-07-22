HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — A Huntington teenager was killed Friday morning when his vehicle left a roadway and hit a tree.

Police and medics were called around 2 a.m. to the 4500 block of West 600 North, just northwest of Huntington, on a report of a single-vehicle crash.

According to a report from the Huntington County Coroner, 18-year-old Matthew J. Weill was driving westbound on 600 North when his vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree head-on. The vehicle then caught fire, the coroner said.

Weill, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Weill died of multiple blunt force traumatic injuries and his death has been ruled accidental, the coroner’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.