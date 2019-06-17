Huntington teen dies in BMX crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WANE) — A 15-year-old from Huntington died Sunday after a crash during a BMX competition in Illinois.

Carson Stoffel was competing in the Midwest Nationals in Rockford, Illinois, when he was involved in a crash that resulted in his body hitting an obstacle on the course, according to media reports. He was transported to Mercy Health hospital in Rockford where he was pronounced dead, the local coroner told WANE 15.

The preliminary findings from the Winnebago County Coroner indicate the cause of death to be laceration to the heart, due to the trauma.

Carson’s uncle Joel Stoffel said it was the heart trauma that lead to the crash.

“The crash did not cause the death, the death caused the crash,” he said.

He said the teenager will be remembered as an inspirational ambition.

“He was a force,” the Uncle said. “Maybe not because he won every race, but because of his drive. The way that he handled himself.”

The sanctioning body of the event, USA BMX, released the following statement:

We would like to extend our sincere condolences and assure the Stoffel family that USA BMX will do everything to assist and support them through this difficult time. USA BMX has worked with Rockford BMX for 33 consecutive years on the Midwest Nationals, and for more than 40 years have worked closely with our athletes and track operators year round to ensure the safest possible conditions for our competitors.” USA BMX

A fundraiser has been set up for the family, you can find it here. Make sure to click on the Carson Stoffel tab to donate.