Huntington student brings ‘Go Baby Go!’ program to Fort Wayne

Saturday was the program’s Build Day, which Bruce said started with the families coming in and being evaluated by a team of physical and occupational therapists. After the evaluation, the teams will work on making the modifications that best suit each child’s needs.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Huntington student is developing a “Go Baby Go!” chapter in Northeast Indiana to help young children with mobility issues move around easier.

“When a child’s not able to move around easily, they are at risk for motor, cognitive and social delays,” said Audrey Bruce, a student in the Doctor of Occupational Therapy program at Huntington University. “And Go Baby Go! is a perfect solution to give them access to independence and play.”

According to Bruce, who chose this as her college capstone project, the program combines the skills of physical therapists, occupational therapists, engineers and community volunteers to modify children’s battery powered cars into a mobility device. There are several other Go Baby Go! programs throughout the country.

The cars will be modified and ready for the children on April 3.

“It’s just fun to give children that ability to play and explore and feel that sense of independence within occupational therapy we love making things meaningful and motivating and those cars are a fun tool to be able to do that,” said Bruce. “It’s really exciting to see the children’s faces light up and the parents as well.”

Bruce partnered with the Rotary Club in Fort Wayne to help fund the effort, as each vehicle costs $500 to buy and modify. She said she envisions this being the first of many Go Baby Go! programs in the future.

“I’m super excited to see how this grows and impacts families in northeast Indiana,” said Bruce.