Huntington Splash Pad reopens

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – After years of repairs, the Huntington Splash Pad reopened on Sunday.

The splash pad, which was first built in 2006, did not open up in 2020 because of the pandemic as well as it was in need of repairs. Instead of spending money to just replace the broken pipes, the park got approval to build a new splash park in its place.

The new park was reopened on Sunday with a ribbon-cutting. It was built with a filtration system that recycles and treats water in order to cut down on usage as well as provide a safe and fun environment for kids to cool off.

“Eventually, we’d like to have some shade structures out here some maybe even have another splash pad somewhere, or maybe even down the road have a community pool,” said Steve Yoder. “We just have so many things in the works. One thing that the Huntington Parks Department and the city of Huntington is going to be working on as a new master plan and make sure you get involved, that’s for the community to give their feedback.”

The splash pad is located at 1215 Etna Ave. It is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. as weather allows.