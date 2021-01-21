Huntington Sheriff’s Office reminds residents to lock vehicles following multiple break-ins

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Huntington County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents, especially in the Clear Creek Township area, to keep all vehicles that are left outside at night locked.

“We have had several vehicle break-ins in this area during the past several months and have active investigations open” the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page said. “Almost all of the thefts have occurred during the overnight hours and in vehicles that have been unlocked.”

The department adds that garages, houses and cars should be locked at night and anytime they are unattended.

Anyone with information about this or any other crime is asked to contact Detective Captain Malcom Jones at 260-359-3627 or on the Huntington County Sheriff’s App, click on “submit a tip” and leave an anonymous tip.