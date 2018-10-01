Huntington school to close Tuesday for teacher's funeral

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Emily Teusch

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) - A Huntington elementary school will close tomorrow for the funeral of one of its teachers.

Emily Teusch, 38, passed away Sept. 26 of a medical issue. The 15-year veteran teacher taught 2nd grade at Lincoln Elementary.

Teusch received the HCCSC Elementary Teacher of the Year Award in 2017.

In a post on its website, Huntington County Community School Corporation said Teusch was "beloved" and called her death, "heartbreaking."

"She was loved by literally everyone — students, staff, parents — and this loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire community," the district wrote.

Funeral services for Teusch will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Evangelical United Methodist Church in Huntington, with a visitation set for 3-7 p.m. Monday at Bailey-Love Mortuary in Huntington.

Lincoln Elementary School will be closed on Tuesday for the funeral, the district announced.

The district said it arranged for childcare through the Boys and Girls Club for any families who are unable to make their own childcare arrangements. Lunches will be provided for any Lincoln student, and may be picked up at the Boys and Girls Club, as well.

Teusch is survived by her husband, Pat, and their three children, as well as many family members and friends.