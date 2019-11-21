Huntington school bus rear-ended; no injuries reported

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — A Huntington County Community Schools bus was involved in a minor crash Thursday afternoon.

According to a post on the district’s Facebook page, bus No. 45 was rear-ended along South LaFontaine Street in Huntington during its afternoon route. The district called the crash “minor” in the post.

Students on board and the bus driver were not hurt in the crash. It’s not clear if the other driver was injured.

Students were transferred to a different bus and were taken home – “a little later than normal,” the post said.

The district’s Transportation Department was calling the parents and guardians of the students involved.

No other information was available.