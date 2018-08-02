Huntington restaurant heading to national stage Video

A Huntington restaurant is stepping back into the national spotlight because of its breaded pork tenderloin sandwich. Nick's Kitchen has been asked to participate in the first-ever Flavored Nation.

The event being held in Columbus, Ohio features 50 dishes from across the country that represent each state.

Nick's Kitchen owner, Jean Anne Bailey, says Flavored Nation chose their sandwich because it's the original.

"The people that are putting it on are from the Food Network. A couple of them are from, they were on Chopped...You know, cause this is Huntington, Indiana. It's not like this is New York City, or Chicago, or you know, Indianapolis. Or you know, this is Huntington. You know it's something I'm surprised I was asked to do,” says Jean Anne.

Flavored Nations is next weekend, August 11th and 12th.

You can find more information at FlavoredNation.com.