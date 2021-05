Emmanuel Buzzard (Photo courtesy of the Huntington City Police Department’s Facebook page)

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The Huntington City Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 11-year-old boy.

According to the Facebook post, Emmanuel Buzzard was last seen in the area of Second Street and Harrison Street in Huntington around 5:30 p.m. He was last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Huntington Police Department at 260-356-7110.