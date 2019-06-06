Huntington officer who shot robbery suspect ‘responded reasonably’

An investigation found the Huntington Police officer who shot an armed robbery suspect late last month did so to “protect himself, his fellow officers, and the community,” and was cleared to return to duty.

Officer Darius Hillman, a 2-year veteran of the Huntington City Police Department, fired a shot at 31-year-old Anthony Wilburn after police said Wilburn held up the Save On Liquor at 29 Parkmoor Drive in Huntington on May 25.

It was just before midnight that night when police responded to the liquor store on a report of an armed robbery.

Police said while searching the area, Officer Hillman “encountered” Wilburn, who quickly took off running. Hillman chased the suspect, and caught up to him. During another “encounter” with Wilburn, Hillman fired a shot, hitting the suspect.

Wilburn was taken to a hospital in Fort Wayne with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hillman was placed on paid administrative leave according to department policy. Police said Thursday that Huntington County Prosecutor Amy Richison determined Hillman “responded reasonably and committed no criminal offenses when he acted to protect himself, his fellow officers, and the community.”

Hillman has been cleared to return to duty.

Wilburn, meanwhile, is charged with Robbery, Burglary and Resisting Law Enforcement. He’s scheduled to stand trial July 30.