HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — It’s a new year for Friday night football and that means the start of The Highlight Zone at WANE15.

For one high school, this year is extra special.

`Huntington North High School filled the stands in their brand new stadium and the fans didn’t disappoint with their enthusiasm.

This year is a little different though. After legal battles over the former stadium and the land, the new stadium was built last year and it has Huntington North High Schoolers more than enthused as the Vikings hit the gridiron Friday.

Building the stadium was a big investment, but the school’s athletic director Jeremy Markham says it is worth it for the moral and benefits to the students and the community as a whole.

“The potential to use this facility in the future, not only in the present day. Coming into the future we’re really excited about that. Just gives you so much flexibility with the turf field and being able to accommodate a lot of activities and not just from Huntington North High School, but from other groups throughout the county.”