Huntington North Marching Band headed to Washington, D.C.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Huntington North High School Marching Band is traveling to our nation’s capital this weekend to perform in various Veterans Day Ceremonies.

The students will depart for Washington, D.C. tomorrow morning and performances are scheduled for Sunday and Monday. The band will play int the “Parade of Heroes” event on Sunday, which will include performances at both the Lincoln Memorial and the World War II Memorial.

“Just performing in front of these veterans, it’s an honor. It’s a way of showing our support and being able to you know, say thanks for serving our country. And just being able to play it’s an amazing experience,” said Huntington North junior, Corah Rupley.

Along with performing, the band will get to tour and explore other landmarks and monuments in Washington, D.C.

“To give the kids an experience like this, where they can go somewhere they’ve never been and they can do something a lot of kids never get to do is truly heartwarming. They’re going to learn more about their nation’s history, have even more reverence than they already have for our servicemen and women, but it’s going to be the trip of a lifetime,” said Michael Petek, who is the Director of Bands at Huntington North High School.

The is the second time that the Huntington North Marching Band has traveled to Washington D.C. to perform. The last time was in 1989 for President George H. W. Bush’s Inauguration ceremony.