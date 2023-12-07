HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – In a surprise ceremony Thursday morning, Huntington North High School senior Alexia Ramirez was awarded the Pay it Forward Scholarship from the University of Saint Francis.

The scholarship is given every year to a high school senior who proves how they go above and beyond to serve their communities. The applicants are asked to write an essay explaining their service work and why they feel passionate about giving back. This year USF received more than 100 applications.

In her essay, Ramirez wrote about a Spanish Club she launched at the Huntington Boys and Girls Club. The Spanish Club invites students to learn both Spanish and English through a series of games, songs, and activities.

Ramirez was inspired to start the club because she struggled with schoolwork as a young student. Coming from a home where Spanish was the primary language, she says she didn’t have anywhere to turn to outside of school hours for help. Ramirez says she doesn’t want others to go through those same struggles.

Through the Spanish Club, she’s hoping to break down barriers for the next generation of children.

Thursday, inside Huntington North’s library, Ramirez was presented with the scholarship and a gift basket from USF representatives. Her parents, friends, teachers, and representatives from the Boys and Girls Club were all in attendance for the surprise ceremony.

The Pay it Forward Scholarship is worth $140,000 over four years. Ramirez says she plans to pursue a nursing degree, noting USF as one of the top nursing programs in the country.

Levi Wisler from Greenwood and Bella VanNatter from Kokomo were the other two finalists for this year’s scholarship. They both will receive half-tuition scholarships to the University of Saint Francis.