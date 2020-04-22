Huntington North High School announces tentative plans for prom and graduation

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — With schools closed for the rest of the year, many graduating seniors are left wondering what prom and graduation are going to look like.

Locally several schools have canceled prom and moved graduation online. However, a majority of school systems have yet to make a decision waiting for the Governor’s Executive Order to be lifted and more information about the virus to be made available from health officials.

Huntington North High School took to their Facebook Wednesday to share its plans with students and staff to let them know school officials are continually planning in an ever-changing COVID-19 world.

“It’s real easy when there are no finalized plans coming out to give the impression that they (administrators) are not really considering these things,” Huntington North High School Principal Rief Gilg said. “On the contrary. Ourselves and every school district in the state if not the nation is doing the same thing.”

The plans for the school’s activities are very general. In a perfect world, the school will hold graduation on the originally scheduled day Sunday, May 31 at 3 o’clock in the high school gym.

Principal Gilg says he doesn’t believe that day will still work. Plan B would be that individual students and their parents would come into the building one of a time, have their name announced, walk across the stage, and receive their diploma. The school’s third option is to have a virtual graduation online or have a videotaped ceremony.

“It’s definitely different,” Gilg said. “Myself and all school administrators around the nation feel the same way.”

Prom was scheduled for May 2 and has since been moved. The school has reserved the PAL Club in Huntington the weekend of June 19 to 21. However, neither prom or graduation has been finalized. Gilg says school officials will wait for the state to remove social distance restrictions and get the all-clear from state health officials before making final arrangements.

“We want to make things, they aren’t going to be normal but, as normal as possible,” Gilg said. “We just wanted to communicate that again today and that we are continuing to work on these things and they are continuing to evolve as we wait for further guidance.”

Gilg says though they can’t make promises and have no finalized plans school officials are working hard so seniors will be able to celebrate these milestones.

Officials with Huntington County Community School Corporation will continue to update students, staff, and residents on their website. To see the full video from Huntington North High School Principal Rief Gilg click here.