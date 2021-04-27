Huntington native completes second mural downtown

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) —After months of planning and painting, Huntington’s newest mural is complete.

Huntington native America Carrillo finished the “Yes You Can” mural.

View of the mural.

“I want this to be a reminder to our residents that you can do anything you set your mind to,” Carrillo said. “You’re limiting beliefs are just that. You can do anything.”

The mural is located at Jefferson and Washington in downtown Huntington and surrounds two sizes of the building. Back in December Carrillo asked residents to donate to help the mural get created and in return, residents voted on the design. Half of the money came from donations, the other from a grant from the city.

Residents were also about to create a piece of the mural themselves. Participants their limiting beliefs on a piece of paper. Some of those beliefs included being too never being happy, not being deserving of love, and being too old to chase their dreams. The paper was then incorporated into the mural to show people that they can do anything.

“People every day tell me how much they love it and I know the colors are making people excited to walk down this area,” Carrillo said. “I’ve gotten a lot of good feedback from it.”

A box will soon be placed next to the wall so those visiting the wall can also participate.

“I want this to be something that brings people to Huntington,” Carrillo said. “I want it to be therapeutic and inspiring. This project has turned out so much better then I thought.”

Next to Carrillo’s artwork is another piece designed and painted by another Huntington native Bryan Ballinger. The artwork shows two people enjoying a burger, fitting because it’s near Nick’s Kitchen.

Carrillo is currently working on another Huntington mural at the corner of North Jefferson and East Park Drive.

To learn more about the project and get in touch with Carrillo click here.