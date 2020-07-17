Huntington movie theaters to reopen under new ownership

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Two movie theaters in Huntington will reopen under new ownership.

The Huntington County Chamber of Commerce announced Friday that Mason Asset Management and Namdar Realty Group had purchased Michigan-based Goodrich Quality Theaters, which includes the Huntington 7 and Huntington Twin Drive-In movie theaters.

Officials say the theaters are expected to reopen as early as July 31. However, according to the company’s website, tickets are on sale for a Blake Shelton concert, which will be held on July 25.

Goodrich Quality Theaters has been in business for nine decades. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in February before theaters were ordered to close due to COVID-19. The Michigan based company has 30 theaters in five states.

The New GQT will honor GQT gift cards and the GQT Rewards program, subject to applicable law. Officials also say that safety plans for the theaters will be released on the GQT website as soon as possible and prior to the scheduled re-opening.

To read the release from Goodrich Quality Theaters, click here.