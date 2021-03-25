Huntington Mayor not surprised to see Holcomb easing restrictions

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Leaders across Northeast Indiana are still reacting to Governor Eric Holcomb’s announcement about expanding vaccine eligibility and easing mask restrictions.

Huntington Mayor Richard Strick says he’s not surprised to see the governor easing restrictions.

He is still encouraging residents to wear masks, especially until vaccination rates increase. The city is currently reviewing ordinances and requirements currently in place and hopes to have more information on whether the city will require masks in businesses.

“Whether we have a mandate from the governor or an advisory position from the governor, at the end of the day the science is pretty settled that masks do work in terms of reducing the spread of a respiratory disease, like COVID-19,” Mayor Strick said. “So, we continue to encourage folks to suffer through a modest inconvenience in order to protect the health and well being of their neighbors.

The mask mandate becomes an advisory on April 6. Starting Wednesday, all Hoosiers 16 and older will be able to get the vaccine.