Huntington lifts mask mandate: ‘We see the clear path ahead’

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Huntington is pulling its mask mandate a day after the CDC announced those who are vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks in most cases.

Mayor Richard Strick said he intends to sign a revised executive order that shifts Huntington’s mask requirement to an advisory on Friday.

The city’s mask mandate was set to expire May 31, but after the CDC’s announcement Thursday, Huntington officials said “the change to an advisory at this time is appropriate.”

More than 40 percent of Huntington County residents are fully vaccinated, officials said, and the county continues to report “significant increases in our vaccination rate.” Infection rates are also “low” in the county, the city reports.

Huntington’s COVID-19 metrics are shown in the state health department’s map as of May 10, 2021.

Huntington County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Pflieger offered “direction and advice” on the decision.

“The pandemic has been a difficult road but we see the clear path ahead of us,” the city wrote in a news release. “The City of Huntington will continue its support of the Huntington County Health Department’s work toward getting our population vaccinated and containing COVID-19. We ask for your continued vigilance and thoughtfulness toward your neighbor.”