FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Huntington community members can now get in touch with the local government with just a tap on their phones. Huntington Connect is a new app that allows residents to to easily report concerns, request services and connect with community information.

“The primary functions of this are making sure that residents have an easy hand held or online way of getting projects or tasks to city employees so they can be addressed in a timely manner,” Mayor Richard Strick said.

The app has been in the works for a long time, according to Strick. The idea behind it was to improve the connection between members of the community and the local government.

The goal of Huntington Connect: help residents let the city employees know what needs to be fixed or done around the city, and the officials will have better response times to the jobs as well as to the residents. Getting it up and running was a way to show that the internal team wants to be more engaging.

“We want to make sure that we put our money where our mouth is. When we live by ‘We Serve Huntington’, we know that it begins with clear communications so that residents are able to reach us directly,” Strick said.

The app’s homepage provides a variety of links that takes you to each department and service in Huntington. Residents can check notices and requests made by other members of the community. They can also post their own requests with a simple tap on the screen.

“We want to empower our residents to report these things and pass them along. It also gives them a tool to be able to track their progress and make those status updates as work orders get fulfilled,” Strick said.

Mayor Strick says that people need to have patience with the city to get things done. He reiterates that although they can respond in a quick manner, it takes a while to address the situation and get it done.

He also says that this is not a substitute for emergency services. If you have an emergency, call 9-1-1.