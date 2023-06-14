HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Although Wednesday only represented the 59th year of Huntington Heritage Days, the themes surrounding this year’s festival go back much further.

The theme for Huntington Heritage Days is “Huntington at 175 Years,” which celebrates the city’s demisemiseptcentennial, or 175th anniversary.

The festival lasts until Sunday, June 18, and features many festival staples such as carnival rides, car shows, sporting competitions and a kids zone.

The community can also partake in hot air balloon rides and a hot air balloon festival.

The full list of events can be found online.