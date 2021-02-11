Huntington Fire Dept. closing in on Safe Haven Baby Box fundraising goal after $5k donation

Back row, left to right: HCCF Executive Director Matt Ditzler, Huntington Firefighter Adam Close, Huntington Fire Lt. Mike Burnworth, Huntington Fire Chief Tony Johnson, Huntington Mayor Richard Strick, Huntington Firefighter Zach Abbott, Huntington Firefighter Matt Blackburn. Front, from left to right: HCCF grant sponsors Michael Howell, Susan Brewer and David Brewer (Photo courtesy of the Huntington Fire Department)

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – On Wednesday, the Huntington County Community Foundation presented a $5,000 check to the Huntington Fire Department to go towards installing a Safe Haven Baby Box.

The Huntington Fire Department has been raising funds since August to install a Safe Haven Baby Box at the Etna Avenue Fire Station, with a $30,000 goal to cover installation and future operating costs.

Combined with donations from individuals, churches and area organizations, the department said more than $23 thousand has been raised.

“We’re 80 percent there,” said Huntington County Community Foundaiton Executive Director Matt Ditzler. “We just need a little more support to make this a reality.”

“We anticipate being able to move forward with installation later this spring,” Chief Johnson said. “You hope you never need the Baby Box, but saving one baby is worth it.”

According to the Safe Haven Baby Box organization, five babies were safely surrendered last year under Indiana’s safe haven laws into one of 53 boxes across the state, the press release said. Indiana’s safe haven laws permit a mother in crisis to surrender a child less than 30-days-old without fear of arrest or prosecution.

A Baby Box is installed on an exterior wall of a fire station or hospital to allow a mother in crisis to safely, securely and anonymously access it, the press release said. The exterior door automatically locks when a newborn is placed inside, triggering a silent alarm so that a medical staff member or first responder can secure the surrendered newborn from inside the building.

The Safe Haven Baby Box organization operates a 24-hour hotline to give women the opportunity to talk to a trained professional as they consider safely surrendering her baby. Mothers in crisis can reach the hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

Individuals and groups looking to donate can give online or write a check to The Huntington County Community Foundation with “baby box” in the memo line and mail it to P.O. Box 5037, Huntington, IN 46750.