Huntington family’s emotional support goats have to leave

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — After months of debate, the decision on whether or not a family in Huntington can keep two emotional support goats was decided.

The Huntington Board of Public Works and Safety on Monday voted for the goats to be removed permanently.

This comes after the vote was tabled last month to learn more about emotional support animals and visit the home on 227 W. Taylor St. where the goats stay.

The family had said the goats are emotional support animals for their disabled child.

Back in September, though, the family’s attorney Justin Wall said the family was forced to re-home the goats – Oliver and Brownie – due to a city animal control ordinance that prohibits certain domestic animals on land under 5 acres, and a notice of valuation from the Huntington County Humane Shelter.