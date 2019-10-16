Huntington family seeks accommodation to bring emotional support goats back into city limits

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) A family in Huntington is hoping the city will approve a reasonable accommodation that would bring their emotional support goats back to their home.

Attorney Justin Wall is representing the owners of 227 West Taylor Street in Huntington and the family that rents the property. The single-family home is rented by a family that owns a pair of goats. Those goats are emotional support animals for their disabled child.

However, back in September, Wall says the family was forced to re-home goats, Oliver and Brownie, do to a city ordinance and a notice of valuation from the Huntington County Humane Shelter.

In the city of Huntington’s animal control ordinance, it states that…

“Any person desiring to raise any of the following named domestic animals or fowl must have a minimum of five acres in land: (a) Cow, ox, cattle, calves, or other livestock (b) Donkey, ass, burro, or mule (c) Pig, swine or hog (d) Sheep (e) Goats (f) Chickens, roosters, geese, turkey, ducks, or other fowl. (g) Bees. City of Huntington-Animal Control

Section 91.09 Acreage Requirements for Certain Domestic Animals.

The single-story rental home does not have the required five acres of land on the property, therefore violating the city ordinance. However, Wall says the real issues lay with the lack of disability and fair housing in the city.

“The problem is that city ordinances don’t allow any accommodation or any rule exception to be had for someone that requires what is called a reasonable accommodation under disability law,” Attorney Justin Wall said. “A reasonable accommodation is basically an adjustment to any rules, practices or procedures to help someone overcome an obstacle they have and a disability. When a person or a landlord or a tenant wants the city to make reasonable accommodation to their practices and procedures there is no policy for them to do that. That’s what we are pursuing the city right now.”

According to Wall, the city is revolving the Indiana Fair Housing Act by denying reasonable, accommodating and diverse accommodations to be inclusive for all people that live and reside in Huntington.

“When the city can’t numerate and well define a reason for denying a reasonable accommodation for someone’s disability and a legitimately prescribed emotional support animal then that’s discrimination,” Wall said.

An emotional support animal is Wall says the reasonable accommodation for a goat is no different than a dog. Goats are the same size, quiet, and easier to maintain. A service animal is trained to perform a function, or do a job, that his or her owner can’t perform on their own due to a physical, intellectual, or emotional disability. Service animals are restricted to dogs and in some cases miniature horse ponies. An emotional support animal or support animal is a companion animal (not necessarily a work animal) that provides therapeutic benefits to a person with a medically diagnosed disability. There are no restrictions to what type of animal can be a support animal.

Wall asking for a reasonable accommodation from the Huntington Board of Public Works and Safety to allow the goats back in the city and back in the arms of the owners. The city is taking it under advisement until the board of works next meeting.

WANE 15 reached out to the mayor’s office but learned Mayor Brooke Fetters is out of town.

The Huntington Board of Public Works and Safety will make a ruling at their next meeting, at the Huntington City Building, Monday, October 21st at 3:30 p.m.

This is an ongoing story and WANE 15 will continue to work on this story.