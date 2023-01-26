HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — A wet, packy snow opens up all kinds of creative opportunities.

Snow forts, snowmen, and yes, even igloos.

And the latter is exactly what Christopher Gibbons and his son, 10-year-old Wade Gibbons, built Wednesday.

“First southern boy to build an igloo up north,” Christopher said while laughing.

Christopher recently moved back to Indiana, citing his great co-parenting relationship, and wanting to make life as fun as possible for his son.

And in the process, he and his son carried on a tradition that started with Christopher and his dad.

A view from inside the igloo Christopher and Wade working on the igloo

“I asked him if he wanted to build an igloo with me like I did with my dad when I was his age, and he was all about it man,” Christopher said. “It’s something that I’ve waited a long time to do with him, and it’s truly cherishable. The feeling is just… I can’t even fathom to tell you how it feels.”

While Wade was short on words, his smile spoke to his thoughts on the experience.

“It was just mindblowing, for sure,” Wade said.

Christopher told WANE 15 the snow the igloo was built out of was packed six and a half feet high before they carved out the inside.

On Thursday, the igloo had started to shrink, but the father-son duo said building an igloo is something they want to do again, and soon.