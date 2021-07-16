Huntington County shelter at capacity; residents asked to adopt or foster pets

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — The Huntington County Humane Society is at capacity, and residents are being asked to adopt or foster pets.

“Our kennels are full,” the shelter wrote in a Facebook post Friday. “Every dog kennel. Every cat kennel.”

The shelter said it was no longer able to accept surrenders until space opens up in the kennels. It asked residents to consider adopting or fostering.

“Our shelter friends deserve loving families and lives outside of a kennel,” the shelter said in the post.

The view the pets available at the Huntington County Humane Society, click here.