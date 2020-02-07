Huntington County Schools bus rear-ended on morning route; students ‘fine and uninjured’

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — A vehicle rear-ended a school bus in Huntington on Friday morning.

The crash happened at U.S. 24 and S.R. 9, near Cedar Run Apartments on Huntington’s west side. The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department posted a photo of the “minor” crash on its Facebook page.

The bus involved was Huntington County Community School Corporation bus No. 26, the department said. It was transporting students to Riverview Middle School and Huntington North High School, the district said in a news release.

The post said “all kids on the bus are fine and uninjured.” The district added: “Although no injuries were reported at this time, HCCSC Corporation Nurse Meg Friesen stated that all students that were involved in the accident this morning will go through the district safety protocol to ensure the wellbeing of our students.”

Parents were contacted by the district.

Huntington County Schools was operating on a 2-hour delay Friday morning. The district said road conditions did not play a role in the crash, though.