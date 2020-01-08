Huntington Schools ask judge to rule on ownership of football field

HUNTINGTON, Indiana. (WANE) — A trial date has been set to determine who is the rightful owner of Kriegbaum Field in Huntington.

Kriegbaum Field is Huntington North High School’s football field. Back in 1927, John Phillip Kriegbaum owned the land and he decided to donate it to the city of Huntington’s public school system to be used as an athletic field. However there was a stipulation that if the school corporation stopped using the land for athletics, it would be returned to the grantors and/or their heirs.

In the 1960s Huntington County began consolidating schools within the county which lead to the creation of the Huntington County Community School System which took control and ownership of Kriegbaum Field. That happened in 1964. Back in 2018 discussions began on whether to move the football field from its current location on North Jefferson Street to a new location. That raised questions of what would happen to the land if the stadium moved based on the 1927 agreement.

So in February of 2019, the school district filed a civil suit to maintain legal ownership of the land, even though it would no longer be used for athletic events. The argument being that the Kriegbaums should have asked for legal enforcement of the donation stipulation when the school mergers were taking place in the 1960s. The district maintains that the 1927 agreement only applied to the now defunct Huntington City School, not Huntington North High School.

However, multiple Kriegbaum descendants disagree with that interpretation of the agreement.

On Wednesday, the Huntington County Community School Corporation issued a statement to WANE 15 regarding the next step in the legal process.

The trial court held a hearing on January 3, 2020 in Bluffton, Indiana on HCCSC’s motion for summary judgment. The parties are to file additional paperwork with the trial court on February 3 and the trial court will rule on HCCSC’s motion after the submission of this paperwork. HCCSC Superindent Chad Daugherty

The ruling on the corporation’s request for summary judgment will determine if the case will go to court in April or if the district can move forward with relocating the football field. The bench trial is set for April 17 at 9 a.m. in the Huntington County Superior Court. Wells County Superior Judge Andrew Antrim will preside over the case.

A ruling on the summary judgment is expected mid to late February.