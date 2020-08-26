Huntington County offering grants for small businesses hurt by virus

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A new grant program in Huntington County is looking to help small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Huntington County has received more than $1 million from the CARES Act to spend on COVID-19-related causes. The county has to spend all of the money by the end of the year, or the money will be returned.

The Huntington County Commissioners are working to give at least a portion of the money to small businesses.

“We need to do what we can to keep these businesses open,” Wall said. “The last thing I want to see is my favorite hot dog stand not to open next spring or a restaurant not open up because it was a make or break or they couldn’t pay for protective items to keep their employees and customers safe.”

The program will help cover the costs of buying personal protective equipment between March 1 and Oct. 31. Personal protective equipment includes masks, wipes, and other cleaning supplies.

Nonprofits, freelance workers, and other businesses with 1 to 20 employees in the city and county can apply.

There are two application periods that will reimburse businesses up to $2,000 each period. The first application period is from Aug. 15 to Aug. 31. The second application period is from Oct 15. to Oct. 31. There is no limit to how many businesses can apply and how much the county will give away.

“Two thousand dollars adds up pretty quick,” Wall said. “If we get this money back into the hands of these small businesses, we want to make sure they are here this time next year.”

“If someone has 21 employees, we are not going to throw it out. I’m going to help them.”

Applicants can fill out the application and return it via email, mail, or in-person to the Huntington County Commissioners.

The application for the Huntington County Small Business PPE Reimbursement Grant is below.