Huntington County Community Schools names new superintendent

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) - Huntington County Community Schools Corporation announced its new superintendent Tuesday.

The district's board of school trustees announced Chad Daugherty was hired to take the position.

Daugherty has worked in the district for over 20 years. He started as a Geography teacher at Huntington North High School and most recently served as the Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction.

He is replacing former superintendent J. Randy Harris who abruptly resigned in early May. Harris submitted his resignation to the district's board of school trustees during a special meeting and it was effective the next day. A reason for his resignation was not released.

Since then, Daugherty has been serving in Harris' place along with Scott Baumgardner to oversee operations.

In a release, Daugherty expressed excitement for the new positions saying, "I have had the pleasure of working with talented and dedicated employees who truly work to do what's best for our students. We understand there will be challenges to overcome but by working together, we hope to transform those challenges into opportunities and growth for our district."

Daugherty earned a Bachelor of Science Degree and his Masters in School Administration from Ball State University and an Educational Specialist (Ed.S) degree from Indiana State University. He lives in Huntington County with his wife, Deborah, and their five children.