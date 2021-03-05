Huntington County Community Schools breaks ground on Learning Center expansion

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — The Huntington community is adding more opportunities for students and residents.

Huntington County Community School Corporation (HCCSC) broke ground on the expansion of its Learning Center Thursday.

The Learning Center is a career readiness, job search, workplace certification, and college learning opportunities. Its goal is to improve the skills of high school students and adult learners in Huntington County to meet the needs of local industries.

The Learning Center first opened in 2016 with more than 29 thousand square footage. Discussion for the expansion began back in the fall of 2019.

The project is set to cost $4 million dollars. The expansion will add more than 20 thousand square feet to the Learning Center and make room for the school’s welding, manufacturing, and criminal justice programs.

Aerial view of the expansion Learning Center.

A look at the floor plan of the Learning Center.

“It’s exciting for our schools and the community,” Huntington County Community School Corporation Superintend Chad Daughtery said. “When you are thinking about the whole child Huntington County Community school is a great place to come because if I don’t want to go to college, I could come over here and get a skill or certification and be right out in the workforce,”

HCCSC is not the only school housed at the Learning Center. Ivy Tech Community College Northeast, WorkOne Northeast, and Huntington University also use the building to teach classes.

The new expansion is set to be complete by September 2021.

To learn more about the Learning Center, call 260-356-2858 or click here.