Huntington County Community School Corporation administrators honored at board meeting

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two Huntington County Community School Corporation administrators were recognized Monday night at the Board of School Trustees meeting.

Superintendent Chad Daugherty received the Candice Dodson EdTech Trailblazer Award from the Indiana CTO Council and Technical Education Director Tiffanney Drummond was honored with a House Resolution by the Indiana General Assembly.

In attendance at the board meeting to present Daugherty with the award were Indiana CTO Council Treasurer Bill Stein and Indiana CTO Council Chair Dan Layton.

Superintended Chad Daugherty received the Candice Dodson EdTech Trailblazer Award from the Indiana CTO Council (Photo courtesy of the Huntington County Community School Corporation)

“We are pleased to partner with the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents to provide the Indiana Candice Dodson EdTech Trailblazer Award,” Layton said. “The award honors a superintendent who has promoted and supported innovative uses of technology in their district and helped others do the same. We are honored to commend one of Indiana’s most innovative leaders, promote the profession and encourage innovative uses of technology for student learning.”

The district said Layton also shared words from the nomination.

“The long story short is that his vision and follow-through as superintendent enabled HCCSC to seamlessly transition to remote learning in 2020 and in continually improving the instructional offerings throughout the COVID pandemic. HCCSC now has remote learning thriving at all levels of the school district. This all was made possible by his vision, professional implementation and follow-through starting back in 2018,” the nomination said.

Technical Education Director Tiffanney Drummond was honored with a House Resolution by the Indiana General Assembly (Photo courtesy of the Huntington County Community School Corporation)

Drummond’s honor was presented by Indiana State Representative Dan Leonard, who requested and sponsored the resolution to honor Drummond for her work in educating and serving Huntington County, the press release said.

“Occasionally, there’s someone who just kind of stands out in different areas of education,” Representative Leonard said while honoring Drummond. “We try to honor those people at the State

House. This year with COVID, we were not able to bring people to the State House to honor them and

show them our appreciation. And so, this is one of the great things I get to do as a State Representative, unlike some of the other things that go on and I hear about.”

The Huntington North High School guidance department was selected as a recipient of the Awards for Excellence for Outstanding Secondary CTE Career Coaching and Counseling Program by the Indiana Governor’s Workforce Cabinet (Photo courtesy of the Huntington County Community School Corporation)

The Huntington North High School guidance department was also recognized at the board meeting, the district said. The group was selected as a recipient of the Awards for Excellence for Outstanding Secondary CTE Career Coaching and Counseling Program by the Indiana Governor’s Workforce Cabinet. Just three guidance departments across Indiana were selected as awardees.

Huntington North’s guidance counselors traveled to Indianapolis on May 12 for the Awards for Excellence recognition program at the Indiana State House and Indiana Government Center – South Indianapolis to be recognized. Honored were Drummond, guidance counselors Chris Campbell, Taylor Herendeen, Doug Hinthorn, Stephanie Rodgers and Elaine Willour and Huntington North Principal Rief Gilg.