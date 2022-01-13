Huntington County celebrates jail expansion

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington County celebrated a long-anticipated expansion of its jail on Thursday.

In the county’s history, there has only been five jails. The current building needed more space, according to county officials.

The expansion is not just to the building, but the jail is also adding a chemical addiction program – which the sheriff hopes will help drug addiction issues in the county.

“Overcrowding, safety, not just the safety of the inmates but the safety of staff,” said Sheriff Chris Newton. “You can’t pile on a bunch of people and expect good things to happen, its not a good environment so this is going to promote safety, we have educational classes, we have classrooms on the old side and the new side.”

About 116 inmates will fit inside the new expansion.