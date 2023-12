FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new bridge is now open in Huntington County to cut down drive time for those in the county.

Huntington County rehabbed the bridge in order to cut drivers’ time on the road by avoiding lengthy detours. The bridge is located at W 900 S & S Belleville Road.

This is Huntington County’s 23 bridge which is a key to saving drivers time getting across the county.