Huntington County breaks ground for jail expansion with goal of reducing repeat offenders

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Across the state of Indiana, county jails are overcrowded, leaving some to build new facilities to accommodate the inmate population. While some counties are only adding new beds, Huntington County is going one step further by supplementing the added space with new programs to help keep inmates from returning.

“You could probably go back four different sheriffs from me and they would all say we needed something a long time ago,” Huntington County Sheriff Chris Newton said. “Nobody likes change. Nobody likes to see money put into a jail facility that very few people are ever going to use. It’s just a small select group of people that are in here for long periods of time. It’s something that’s needed.”

Jail design

On Wednesday, the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department broke ground on its jail expansion project after experiencing years of overcrowding.

The Huntington County Jail currently has 98 beds. With the expansion, the jail will add a total of 233 beds and more than 30,000 square feet. The jail is located on East State Street in downtown Huntington near the courthouse. The new portion of the jail will attach to the current jail and take over its existing parting lot.

Approximately two years ago the county decided to conduct a study to gather data about the inmate population going forward. In the 25 years Sheriff Newton has been on the force he says the jail has been overcrowded with an inmate population of anywhere between 120-140 inmates. The study found that a vast majority of the inmates were repeat visitors who had been housed in the jail as many as 14 times.

One of the reasons given for an increase in the inmate population is a change in 2015 to the state criminal code mandating that level 6 felons – the lowest level of felons – be housed in county jails as instead of state facilities. In Huntington County the change has resulted in about 60 more inmates currently at the jail.

“We were told in 2015 when that went into effect we should probably expect a 20 percent increase,” Newton said. “100 beds we assumed 20 more people. Even then that would put us at 150 inmates. That wasn’t the case. We went up 60 percent.”

The change to the criminal code meant the county needed to do something to address the overcrowding problem. The county chose to expand its current jail instead of building a new one at a different location. The price tag for the jail expansion was a little over $17 million. Sheriff Newton says moving the jail to a new location would have cost taxpayers more than $40 million. It would have also put officers out of service for longer periods of time due to the distance they’d have to travel to the jail.

“If we would have moved it out to the county we would have been moving to someone’s neighborhood and no one wants a jail in their neighborhood,” Newton said. “They like it where they are at.”

The new facility will be a pod shape design with two levels. The design makes it easy to watch inmates from above in a watchtower where all cells can be monitored at once. Cameras and other state of the art technology will also help monitor inmates. Each cell is divided into sections which include a sleeping area and a common area where inmates can eat and interact with those in their section.

Below is a look at what the Huntington County Jail will look like when complete. Pictures are courtesy of the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department and show the Adams County Law Enforcement Facility which opened in 2017.

Huntington County Jail Expansion first level plan

Huntington County Jail Expansion second level plan

Drive-thru vehicle sally port

View of the watch tower

Commons area

A look inside a cell where inmates would sleep.

View of the watch tower

The design for the jail is also intended to help keep both inmates, jail employees and officers safe.

Currently, when a person is arrested and taken to jail there is only one intake room. With the expansion, a second intake will be added so there will be one for men and one for women.

Once booked inmates will be placed in a specific cell determined by the charges they are facing. For example if the inmate is dealing with a substance, medical, or mental issue they’ll get a cell meant . Eleven of the new cells will be used to house inmates based on their level of intoxication, substance abuse issues, medical or mental issues. These cells are located close to a nurse’s station and allow jail staff to closely monitor them at all times.

Other features include a new drive-thru vehicle area to more safely unload inmates at the jail, new space for video arraignments, where judges can interact with defendants in the jail, and a classroom area for education and programs.

The administration offices and cells in the current jail will not change. The kitchen, located in the old portion of the jail will expand to accommodate the new inmates. The visitation area will also be moved. Instead of being located in the lobby of the current jail, visitation will be moved to a new location so there is more privacy for the families.

New programs

Not only will the expansion add more beds, but it also allows for the creation and expansion of new programs.

One cell block will be designated for a J-CAP Program. J-CAP is a program where inmates with substance abuse problems who want help can receive treatment while in jail. Participants are separated from others in the jail population and are house together. Masters-level social workers conduct group and individual counseling. The program is run through the Indiana Attorney General’s Office and grants are available.

“If I was to take on an individual with a substance abuse issue and I bring him to a different location, he gets all these classes, he’s feeling good, he knows he’s on the right path and I put him into the general population with a group of people who don’t care we are sending him down the negative road,” Sheriff Newton said. “That’s what we are trying not to do. We are trying to put like-minded people together so that they can get help, so when they do get out they don’t want to come back to jail.”

Along with the J-CAP Program, the jail has also started offering Bible study programs, church services, and sustain abuse classes. The Sheriff’s Department is also working with the Huntington County Court System and Community Corrections to develop a Pretrial release program. Other programs include drug court and a veterans court program.

Newton says the goal is to offer inmates more services while they are in jail so they don’t return.

“I think it’s new, I think it’s something that’s going to catch on,” Sheriff Newton said. “I think it’s a great idea. It’s something we’ve never done inside of the jail but it all comes down to do you have the room in order to put a program like that together.”

Will the expansion and new programs help decrease the jail population and keep the county from building a new facility in the future? Sheriff Newton said only time will tell but says he is hopeful the programs will help.

Construction is now underway for the new jail and the addition is expected to be complete by 2022.