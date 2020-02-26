Huntington County Board of Zoning and Appeals deny new shooting range

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IND. (WANE) — Tuesday night residents packed a room in the Huntington County Courthouse to learn if a new shooting range and education center would become their new neighbor.

The Huntington County Board of Zoning and Appeals voted against the proposed shooting range. The decision came after almost three hours of public comments both for and against the project. But the board agree the idea of the business was great however it was the wrong location.

Back in November, John Michaels, lead instructor of Indiana Firearms Training LLC, put in an application for a special exception to the Huntington County Board of Zoning and Appeals. His request was to put a commercial firearms safety instruction on his property, which would include an outdoor shooting range. The property is located on North Rangeline Road just off of Highway 24 and a mile from Huntington city limits.

The board voted to separate Michaels request into two parts, unanimously passing his request to put a commercial firearm safety instruction business with a classroom but tabling the request to have backstops for the outdoor shooting range for another meeting.

Neighbors soon after filed a petition with the Huntington Superior Court to have a judge review the Huntington Board of Zoning Appeals’ decision. Tuesday night, those neighbors got to voice their concerns for the property.

Michaels can now file an appeal to have that ruling. At this time he is weighing his options.