Huntington County animal shelter stops cat adoptions, surrenders as feline virus is contained

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — The Huntington County Humane Society has asked for donations as it deals with a “highly contagious virus” among cats there.

The shelter said on its Facebook page that it recently took in a family of cats who tested positive for a highly contagious virus. The feline illness was contained to a non-public area of the shelter, it said.

As a result, the shelter is not accepting an public surrenders and/or adoptions of cats for two weeks, until June 7. The time will allow the shelter to “regularly monitor, test, treat, and contain this illness.”

The virus does not impact humans or dogs, and the shelter is still open for dog adoptions.

The shelter is now accepting donations to purchase testing kits and other necessities. The shelter said the testing kits are $12 and cleaning supplies are $50 a gallon, it needs to buy medications and fluids and personal protection equipment for staff.

You can donate on the shelter’s Facebook page.