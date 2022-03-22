HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — When disaster strikes proper training on how to manage communication and training are crucial. That’s why emergency responders must practice responding to different types of emergencies to make sure everyone is on the same page when an actual event takes place.

This morning Huntington County Emergency Management will be conducting a disaster drill for Huntington County First Responders. The drill is put on by Be Prepared, Emergency Prevention Training, Inc. The mock disaster they respond to will be a semi-tanker accident with injuries and chemicals leaking into the waterway. Local fire departments, police agencies, EMS, Emergency Management along with other local and state agencies will participate in this drill.