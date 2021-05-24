Huntington Co. vaccine site to relocate to health department

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Huntington announced that the county’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic will leave Crestview Middle School and relocate back to the Health Department, 1330 S. Jefferson St., starting Thursday.

“The Health Department staff and many volunteers have put in countless hours in getting COVID vaccine to the community,” said Huntington County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Pflieger. “We are grateful for the generosity of those dedicated volunteers and everyone involved, including the Huntington County Community School Corporation for letting us use Crestview’s gymnasium to distribute the vaccine since January.”

The Huntington County Health Department’s vaccination clinic will operate from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays. The city said a mobile unit also will be deployed at times to help further the vaccination effort.

Huntington County leads the way in northeast Indiana on COVID-19 vaccinations. As of Monday, 41.5% of eligible Huntington County residents have been fully vaccinated, according to the Indiana Department of Health’s Vaccine Dashboard. That marks the highest rate in the region.

Anyone age 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment. Anyone younger than 18 must receive the Pfizer vaccine, which is available at the Health Department’s vaccination clinic and the Huntington Walgreens pharmacy. The local Walmart, CVS and Kroger pharmacies also administer COVID-19 vaccinations.

Appointments can be scheduled on these retailers’ individual websites, by visiting ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. The Huntington County Health Department said it will also take walk-in appointments when available during clinic hours.