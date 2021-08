HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department is adding a new 4-legged friend to their force.

On Friday, the department introduced Lily on the team’s Facebook page. Lily is a 16-month old Dutch Shepherd and the department’s first female K9.

Lily will work with K9 Officer Austin Smith and begin their training in a few months with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department. Prior to training, Officer Smith and Lily will get to know each other and start the bonding process.